In particular, those watching shed a tear over the poem delivered at the service by Rhys’ dad.

And some thought the drama held a powerful lesson for any young people watching.

Others were keen to applaud the cast for their moving performances in Monday night’s episode.

Especially young actors Paddy Rowan (who plays gang member Sean Mercer), Nathan Clark Smith (Jordan Olssen) and Michael Moran (Kevin Moody).

And despite the tears, the drama’s not over yet: there are still two more episodes of this real-life harrowing tale left to air.

Advertisement

Little Boy Blue continues Monday at 9pm on ITV