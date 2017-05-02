Little Boy Blue viewers couldn’t hold back the tears during episode two's funeral scene
The heartbreaking burial Rhys Jones was too much for some
Viewers of ITV’s Little Boy Blue were left without dry eyes again after episode two of the true-life drama portrayed the funeral of 11-year-old murder victim Rhys Jones.
The episode showed the boy’s small coffin – coloured blue for his favourite team, Everton – as it was carried into Liverpool Anglican Cathedral by four pallbearers dressed in football shirts.
In particular, those watching shed a tear over the poem delivered at the service by Rhys’ dad.
And some thought the drama held a powerful lesson for any young people watching.
Others were keen to applaud the cast for their moving performances in Monday night’s episode.
Especially young actors Paddy Rowan (who plays gang member Sean Mercer), Nathan Clark Smith (Jordan Olssen) and Michael Moran (Kevin Moody).
And despite the tears, the drama’s not over yet: there are still two more episodes of this real-life harrowing tale left to air.
Little Boy Blue continues Monday at 9pm on ITV