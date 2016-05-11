When last we saw Litchfield prisoners in the finale of Orange is the New Black series three, the women had a few glorious minutes of freedom in the outside world when a fence came down. But as the trailer for series four suggests, the inmates are very much back to reality - and a more brutal reality at that.

Advertisement

Packed with newcomers, the prison is overcrowded and run by new ruthless CEOs which leads to a war of wills between the women and the authorities, not to mention the rising tension between the prison factions. The trailer also leaves us wondering about the fates of Alex, Nicky and Sophia...