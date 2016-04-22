Shock at the turn of events and what happened to Lindsay Denton and Steve Arnott.

And awe at just how brilliant the actors involved were, playing out Jed Mercurio's dark and detailed script.

He's been an ever present character on the show but I really feel Martin Compston and his waistcoat-loving DS Steve has improved and added more depth and emotion in recent weeks.

And if you have read anything I have written about the show in the last month you will know how much I adore Lindsay Denton as a character.

I am not alone in this and Keeley Hawes has rightly been getting praise from dozens of reviewers. Positive comments about Martin's acting are also everywhere.

But I would like to be the first person to put both of these stars up as potential Bafta winners in 2017.

Because of the timing of the show, it is too late for next month's ceremony and they'll face tough competition from others in 12 months time, as Line of Duty won't be fresh in anyone's minds.

But Keeley narrowly missed out on a Bafta for Best Actress in 2015 and I feel the perfect ending for her – and for Lindsay – would be a Supporting Actress nomination and win in a year's time.

In fact, anything else would be criminal.

Mark Jefferies is Showbiz Editor at the Mirror