With notes and glasses of water in hand, the three actors are having the finishing touches put to their makeup in the photo, which also seems to be taken inside the distinctive glass-box interrogation room of AC-12.

And the whole thing was enough to bring back traumatic flashbacks for Daniel Mays, who remembered his own time on the other side of that table during Line of Duty’s third series…

We can only imagine the drama those glass walls will see when the team return to solve the mystery of the balaclava men next year…

More like this

Advertisement

Line of Duty will return in 2019