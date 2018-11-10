Line of Duty stars gear up for big interview scene in new series five picture
Martin Compston shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the AC-12 gang getting ready for one of the series’ iconic back-and-forths
Police corruption drama Line of Duty has become famous for its lengthy, dialogue-heavy interrogation scenes, games of verbal cat and mouse between our heroes AC-12 and the bent coppers they’re trying to nab that often take up big portions of the episodes.
And it looks like the upcoming fifth series of the BBC drama will be no exception, with star Martin Compston posting a behind-the-scenes picture that appears to show his character Steve Arnott, Adrian Dunbar’s Ted Hastings and Vicky McClure’s Kate Fleming about to start grilling a suspect.
With notes and glasses of water in hand, the three actors are having the finishing touches put to their makeup in the photo, which also seems to be taken inside the distinctive glass-box interrogation room of AC-12.
And the whole thing was enough to bring back traumatic flashbacks for Daniel Mays, who remembered his own time on the other side of that table during Line of Duty’s third series…
We can only imagine the drama those glass walls will see when the team return to solve the mystery of the balaclava men next year…
Line of Duty will return in 2019