Line of Duty stars are #teamwaistcoat during series 5 filming
Martin Compston shared an image of him and Vicky McClure on set for Line of Duty - and they're both wearing waistcoats...
Before England manager Gareth Southgate boosted sales of waistcoats across the country with his sharp World Cup outfit, one man was already rocking the look: Line of Duty's DS Steve Arnott.
And now the trend seems to have caught on. During filming for Line of Duty series five, actor Martin Compston shared a photograph of him in the famous sleeveless garment – alongside co-star Vicky McClure (DS Kate Fleming) in a similarly dashing waistcoat.
He captioned the image: Flemnott rides again
#teamwaistcoat
- When is Line of Duty back on TV?
- Line of Duty series 5 casts actor Stephen Graham – but what could his role be?
- Stay up to date with the RadioTimes.com newsletter
Jed Mercurio's fifth series of the police corruption thriller is currently in production and is expected to air in 2019.
We do know that a major new star has joined the cast for Line of Duty series five: Boardwalk Empire actor Stephen Graham.
More like this
The BBC announced Graham’s casting in a cryptic e-mail with the subject line, “CCTV image of a suspect AC-12 wish to talk to as part of an ongoing investigation”, accompanied by a picture of the actor pulling off a black balaclava.
Line of Duty will return in 2019