Line of Duty series four begins filming in August
Hastings, Arnott and Fleming are all expected to return for the next series of Jed Mercurio's hit drama which is likely to air next year
Line of Duty fans currently picking themselves off the floor after Thursday night’s explosive finale will be pleased to hear that series four is not far away. Well, not that far away anyway.
Production company World Productions has confirmed that the fourth series of the Jed Mercurio police corruption drama will begin filming in August. It is likely to air either at the end of the year or – and this is more likely – in February 2017.
The company tweeted:
The new series will see a return of Adrian Dunbar’s Ted Hastings, Martin Compston’s Steve Arnott and Vicky McClure’s Kate Fleming.
At the end of the episode a final montage made clear that all three continue to work at anti-corruption unit AC-12.
More like this
Viewers were hooked as series three's closing moments saw the nailing of corrupt retired senior officer Fairbank and the unmasking of detective Matthew “Dot” Cottan as gangster go-between the Caddy.
He fled his inquisition and engaged in a cat-and-mouse car chase and shoot out with Fleming before he was killed saving her life.
Sadly one character who won’t be returning is Keeley Hawes’ Lindsay Denton who was herself shot dead in episode five at the hands of Dot and buried in a local authority funeral with no mourners in attendance.