The company tweeted:

The new series will see a return of Adrian Dunbar’s Ted Hastings, Martin Compston’s Steve Arnott and Vicky McClure’s Kate Fleming.

At the end of the episode a final montage made clear that all three continue to work at anti-corruption unit AC-12.

More like this

Viewers were hooked as series three's closing moments saw the nailing of corrupt retired senior officer Fairbank and the unmasking of detective Matthew “Dot” Cottan as gangster go-between the Caddy.

He fled his inquisition and engaged in a cat-and-mouse car chase and shoot out with Fleming before he was killed saving her life.

Advertisement

Sadly one character who won’t be returning is Keeley Hawes’ Lindsay Denton who was herself shot dead in episode five at the hands of Dot and buried in a local authority funeral with no mourners in attendance.