Responding to a tweet from Compston welcoming him to Twitter, Mercurio said, "Just started writing series 5..."

It was announced last spring that two more series of the anti-corruption cop drama had been commissioned by the BBC, but this is the first news we’ve heard on the script.

So when can we expect the new series to land?

In January, Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar said that he hoped his legendary character Ted Hastings would get more “action hero” scenes, and that series five would come to screens in 2019.

"We’ll be shooting the next series at the end of this year, some time in the autumn, so sadly we’ll all have to wait until 2019 to find out what happens to us all," he explained. "I haven’t seen anything, Jed hasn't told us anything, we’re all keeping our fingers crossed that we’re not bumped off."

If you can't wait 'til next year for a Mercurio storyline, fear not: he's just wrapped filming on his new drama Bodyguard, coming to BBC1 at the end of 2018.