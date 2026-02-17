TV drama fans let out a collective sigh of relief last year when, after months of speculation, Line of Duty was confirmed to be returning for a seventh season. We already know that the core trio – Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar – are all reprising their roles, but the rumour mill continues to churn and this time it's in regards to the show's controversial H character.

After the overarching H storyline saw fans continue to rack their brains about who the all-seeing, all-powerful figure at the top of police force could be, it was eventually revealed that it was the unlikely character of Ian Buckells, played by Nigel Boyle.

It's safe to say that the reveal didn't necessarily go down a storm with fans, who were left dissatisfied at the outcome of the seasons-long plotline.

Well now, it seems as though series creator Jed Mercurio could be seeking to rectify the season 6 finale and all the series doubters. According to The Sun, the H storyline is set to be revisited once again in season 7, alongside the gritty sexual predator allegations that are set to be at the forefront of the upcoming instalment's episodes.

Nigel Boyle plays Ian Buckells in Line of Duty. BBC

A TV insider told The Sun: "There was genuine anger about the way series six ended and that was part of the reason that a seventh outing was ordered. But this is the first time that there’s been any news on whether they’ll bring back the H storyline — and devotees will be thrilled to hear Jed will be giving them just what they want.

"Although there is still likely to be a new villain introduced into the new season, just as there has been with every series since the show was launched. But the incoming baddie’s storyline is likely to be intertwined with that of H in a sensational double-whammy."

The report also suggests that a "long line of suspects" relating to the H storyline will also be brought back for season 7, including Owen Teale's Chief Constable Philip Osborne. When approached by Radio Times for comment on the matter, the BBC declined to comment.

Series star Martin Compston did previously hint to Radio Times that the unanswered questions from the season 6 finale – which drew an astonishing 12.8 million viewers on the night (a 56.2 per cent share) – will likely be addressed.

"There's a new, strong storyline with new characters, and then I'm sure there will be things getting answered from other series," he said.

The core Line of Duty trio – AC–12’s DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and Supt Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar). BBC

While we may not know for certain just how the H storyline might play out in the seventh season, seeing as it was such an integral part of Line of Duty, we could hazard a guess that it will be explored or revisited in some way.

As for whether any familiar faces like Buckells or Osborne will be making an appearance, we'll just have to wait and see as casting announcements are set to be made in due course, with filming set to kick off in spring of this year.

What we do know, though, is that the seventh season is set to see the aftermath of the disbandment of AC-12 as it has now been rebranded as the Inspectorate of Police Standards.

The official synopsis for season 7 continues: "Anticorruption work has never been more difficult and in this challenging climate Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) are assigned their most sensitive case so far.

"Detective Inspector Dominic Gough, a charismatic officer winning plaudits for a string of takedowns of organised crime, is accused of abusing his position of trust to act as a sexual predator. But is Gough’s case a deliberate distraction from a bigger threat still operating in the shadows?"

On the announcement of the series return, creator, writer and executive producer Mercurio said: "Everyone involved in Line of Duty feels enormous gratitude to the show's fans. We’re privileged to have had so many of you follow the ups and downs of AC-12 over six previous seasons and we couldn’t be more delighted to be returning for a seventh.

"Corruption in this country is supposed to have come to an end while Line of Duty was off air so I’ve been forced to use my imagination."

Line of Duty seasons 1-6 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

