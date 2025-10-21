❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Vicky McClure recalls the Queen's 'explosive' visit to Trigger Point set
On defusing bombs, the power of singing – and what she and her Line of Duty pals would like to do next.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Tuesday, 21 October 2025 at 12:01 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad