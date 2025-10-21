This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

Ad

Since making her debut at the age of 15 in Shane Meadows’s A Room for Romeo Brass, Bafta award-winning Vicky McClure, now 42, has starred in This Is England, Broadchurch and Line of Duty, as the fiery, yet principled, DI Kate Fleming. She returns this week in ITV1’s Trigger Point.

Queen Camilla came to visit the set during the filming of this third series – how was that?

She visited as part of ITV’s 70th-year celebration. I’m told she had the option to go anywhere, but chose us. It gave the entire crew a real buzz. On the day she came we were shooting an explosion, so we talked her through the scene, but unfortunately it was all going to be done by special effects, so all she saw was me running for cover! She did have a go with the clapperboard, though, which she enjoyed.

Where do we find your character Lana Washington at the start of the new series?

We’re exploring the effects of everything that’s happened to her over the previous two series. She’s on a lot of prescription medication to help her deal with what she’s been through. In this series she’s battling a serial killer and we’ve gone all out in terms of production, camera work, design and script to make it better than ever.

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington in Trigger Point. HTM Productions for ITV

She’s dealing with both post-traumatic stress disorder and tinnitus – what research did you do to make it believable?

My dad has tinnitus – he was a joiner for years and used power drills all day long without ear protection, bless him. He described how it is, but it’s a very difficult thing to portray on screen, so I rely on the sound team a lot as it’s not something that you see. In terms of the PTSD, I read up as much as I could, spoke to people who had it and realised it’s very personal and doesn’t come in only one form.

After making three series, do you know how to defuse a real bomb?

Ha! Don’t get me wrong, I’ve seen so many variations of devices that I’ve got a good understanding of them. I’d know how to approach it and what to check. Joel Snarr [Trigger Point’s bomb disposal adviser] taught me a lot, but if it’s the real thing, call the bomb squad, don’t call me!

Your character has to remain calm under pressure – do you?

Oh no, I’m the complete opposite! I have a wild imagination and can be quite dramatic. Sometimes just crossing a road in London can be a challenge because the traffic is coming from everywhere. Lana definitely has a steadier hand than I do.

How comfortable – or otherwise – is the bomb suit you film in?

I still get quite excited when it comes out. Each series it’s been a slightly different design, but always based on a legit suit. They are unbelievably heavy and hard to manoeuvre in, but I think that makes it look more real on screen.

You’re an executive producer of Trigger Point — do you prefer being in front of the camera or behind it?

In the best way possible I’m a control freak. I like to know everything – and as an actor you tend to know nothing outside of what time you’re being picked up. Being an executive producer you get to have an influence on the running of the show. I can also have an impact on the filming environment and make sure it’s a happy, supportive place to be. I can make the call if we need to get an ice cream van on set to help morale!

The core Line of Duty trio – AC–12’s DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), Supt Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) and DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure). BBC

Jed Mercurio is also an executive producer. Did you discuss doing a new series of Line of Duty?

I don’t have any updates, I’m afraid. I don’t want to give anyone any false hope. We’ve all been very clear that we’d absolutely love to do another series. Adrian [Dunbar], Martin [Compston] and I have been talking about doing a travel show together, though. If any of us ever has any spare time, we’ll do it. Line of Duty gave us two brilliant things – our careers and our friendship.

In 2018 you formed a dementia choir for a BBC documentary – do you still find time to work with the singers?

Yes, they’re doing brilliantly and I’m for ever proud of what we achieved. Performance wise they’re always busy, whether it’s a care home down the road or singing with Michael Ball – they’re really showcasing that you can live well with dementia and that music truly is medicine.

Looking back on your career, how do you feel about your success?

I’ve just been doing a podcast and talking about the time I worked with Madonna – it was 18 years ago on a film she was directing called Filth and Wisdom. I didn’t even have an agent, so it was a miracle I was cast. One day I was on a private jet with her, then the next I was back in my office job with someone complaining about the vending machines I was looking after. Talk about being bought back down to earth…

But the thing is, I prefer real life. I know I’m unusually privileged in many ways, but that wasn’t my upbringing and I never want to lose the values my parents gave me – they are way more important than any award.

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.