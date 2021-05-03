Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Line of Duty season six finale becomes the BBC’s highest overnight rated show as 12.8 million tune in

Line of Duty season six finale becomes the BBC’s highest overnight rated show as 12.8 million tune in

The unmasking of corrupt copper "H" proved a ratings smash.

Line of Duty season 6

Published:

*Warning: spoilers ahead for Line of Duty season six*

Advertisement

The Line of Duty season six finale finally revealed the identity of the corrupt copper known as H, and the anticipation led to the long-running drama recording the BBC’s highest ever overnight rating.

A cool 12.8 million viewers tuned in to watch DSU Ian Buckells (played by Nigel Boyle) being unmasked as “The Fourth Man” who had eluded AC-12 for so long.

The copper had been hiding in plain sight, and while the reveal has proved divisive among some viewers, the episode still raked in a 56.2 per cent share of the overnight viewership.

With such record-breaking numbers, you would think that the future of the drama would be secured – although we’re still waiting for confirmation.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer, said of a possible seventh season: “Addictive event television, Line of Duty has kept the nation guessing for the last seven weeks, so it’s no surprise that last night’s jaw dropping finale set a ratings record.

“Jed Mercurio is a master of his craft, and I would like to congratulate him and the entire cast and crew for delivering such an incredible drama series.

“I’m looking forward to having a conversation with the team about where we go next and what the future of the series might be.”

Advertisement

Line of Duty Series 1-6 is available on BBC iPlayer now, and we have all the latest news on Line of Duty season 7. Check out the rest of our Drama coverage, or take a look at our TV guide to find out what else is on.

Tags

All about Line of Duty

Line of Duty season 6
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
KINN Living vegan cleaning bundle

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

25% off KINN’s Vegan Eco Cleaning Bundle

Get offer