Line of Duty season six finale becomes the BBC’s highest overnight rated show as 12.8 million tune in

*Warning: spoilers ahead for Line of Duty season six*

Advertisement

The Line of Duty season six finale finally revealed the identity of the corrupt copper known as H, and the anticipation led to the long-running drama recording the BBC’s highest ever overnight rating.

A cool 12.8 million viewers tuned in to watch DSU Ian Buckells (played by Nigel Boyle) being unmasked as “The Fourth Man” who had eluded AC-12 for so long.

The copper had been hiding in plain sight, and while the reveal has proved divisive among some viewers, the episode still raked in a 56.2 per cent share of the overnight viewership.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

With such record-breaking numbers, you would think that the future of the drama would be secured – although we’re still waiting for confirmation.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer, said of a possible seventh season: “Addictive event television, Line of Duty has kept the nation guessing for the last seven weeks, so it’s no surprise that last night’s jaw dropping finale set a ratings record.

“Jed Mercurio is a master of his craft, and I would like to congratulate him and the entire cast and crew for delivering such an incredible drama series.

“I’m looking forward to having a conversation with the team about where we go next and what the future of the series might be.”

Advertisement

Line of Duty Series 1-6 is available on BBC iPlayer now, and we have all the latest news on Line of Duty season 7. Check out the rest of our Drama coverage, or take a look at our TV guide to find out what else is on.