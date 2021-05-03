Line of Duty season six finale becomes the BBC’s highest overnight rated show as 12.8 million tune in
The unmasking of corrupt copper "H" proved a ratings smash.
Published:
*Warning: spoilers ahead for Line of Duty season six*
The Line of Duty season six finale finally revealed the identity of the corrupt copper known as H, and the anticipation led to the long-running drama recording the BBC’s highest ever overnight rating.
A cool 12.8 million viewers tuned in to watch DSU Ian Buckells (played by Nigel Boyle) being unmasked as “The Fourth Man” who had eluded AC-12 for so long.
The copper had been hiding in plain sight, and while the reveal has proved divisive among some viewers, the episode still raked in a 56.2 per cent share of the overnight viewership.
With such record-breaking numbers, you would think that the future of the drama would be secured – although we’re still waiting for confirmation.
Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer, said of a possible seventh season: “Addictive event television, Line of Duty has kept the nation guessing for the last seven weeks, so it’s no surprise that last night’s jaw dropping finale set a ratings record.
“Jed Mercurio is a master of his craft, and I would like to congratulate him and the entire cast and crew for delivering such an incredible drama series.
“I’m looking forward to having a conversation with the team about where we go next and what the future of the series might be.”
