This article contains mentions of sexual assault, which some readers may find distressing.

After months (well really, years now) of speculation about the future of Line of Duty, fans were able to breathe a collective sigh of relief this week when season 7 was finally announced. It was the jewel in the BBC drama crown after all, so why wouldn't we be seeing more of AC-12?

Not only were we all treated to the confirmation of the series return and leading cast news, we were also given an insight into what twisted road of corruption we'll all be going down.

The BBC's description for season 7 teases a rebrand for AC-12, with anti-corruption work having "never been more difficult". Nevertheless, we're set to see Steve (Martin Compston), Kate (Vicky McClure) and Ted (Adrian Dunbar) tackle "their most sensitive case so far".

The synopsis states that the season will be concerned with "charismatic" new character Detective Inspector Dominic Gough, who has won plaudits for multiple takedowns of organised crime, but stands "accused of abusing his position of trust to act as a sexual predator."

It adds: "But is Gough’s case a deliberate distraction from a bigger threat still operating in the shadows?"

While the nation attempts to remember their shared season 6 finale disappointment, wonders just how Jed Mercurio will rectify the H anticlimax, and speculates about which starry name may or may not step into the role as Gough, my mind couldn't help but turn to recent headlines.

With Line of Duty seemingly stepping into its #MeToo era, we could be getting a season of television that is not only as gripping as its previous instalments – but could be its most topical yet, if it knows what to do with such sensitive subject matter.

Equally, it could be the season that may be the most difficult to watch for many survivors at home.

You don't have to scroll far to find a news report about a police officer abusing their position of power – and when it comes to doing so for sexual gain, there are a slew of recent cases that are the substance of any stomach-churning storyline.

At the time of writing, disgraced former Met Police officer David Carrick's name is emblazoned on several news outlets once again, having just been handed another life sentence.

On Wednesday 19th November, the serial rapist was found guilty of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in the '80s when he was 14 and raping a former partner 20 years later.

He had already been serving 36 life sentences (with a minimum of 32 years), having admitted to 71 offences of sexual violence committed over a 17-year period.

Just the other month, many were left shocked after secret BBC Panorama filming exposed evidence of misogyny and racism inside the Metropolitan Police. The footage, which was taken of officers at Charing Cross police station, contained sexualised comments and racist views about immigrants and Muslims.

Last month also saw a misconduct hearing held for a former anti-corruption officer with Warwickshire Police, who had used his position for sexual gain and had started a relationship with a vulnerable woman, whom he had initially met when he arrested her as a teenager.

There's also the gross misconduct case of a former Staffordshire Police officer who was found to have exchanged sexually suggestive messages with a witness, and allegedly established an inappropriate sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman after he "placed his phone number in her bra".

Sadly, this is just a hyper-focused snapshot of the news cycle as it relates to recent reports of misconduct within UK policing.

I could very much continue to go on about the real-world headlines that continue to make many people (including myself) simply despair, but let's turn our attention back to Line of Duty. Rather sadly, for the aforementioned reasons, the seventh season could actually be coming out at the best possible time.

While DI Dominic Gough will be investigated by our trusty trio, it stands to reason whether or not he will actually be guilty of his crimes, of course. We know the way of this series by now, not only does it throw up all kinds of twists but it has also only delved further into this wider H conspiracy. Could an innocent Gough have simply gotten on the wrong side of one of his colleagues or perhaps, angered an OCG? It's always a possibility that he could be framed for crimes he hasn't committed.

But in an ideal world of topical TV, Mercurio and his team would pen scripts that not only shine an important light on the eerie parallels to real life institutional failures, but could also prioritise the narratives of victims and those affected too.

Placing the stories of victims at the forefront of the storyline would be a powerful move for the primetime series, allowing a window into the full-scale impact of such devastation. Sexual assault and rape (which could be crimes that Gough stands accused of committing) should never just be thrown in as a plot device for a high-stakes drama. Crucially, Line of Duty can't just centre Gough here but could really give a voice to those often left unheard.

Gough, a senior ranking police officer, could very well be handed his just desserts alongside the ongoing corruption storylines that underpin Line of Duty, which would, I think, make for an inspired and well-rounded storyline.

But perhaps these are simply the TV dreams of one angry writer (me) hoping to see justice served, even fictionally, on one of the country's most popular dramas.

Mercurio has certainly proven that he has the chops to bring the meatiest, edge-of-your-seat storylines to life, but whether he'll be brave enough to take the opportunity and run with the plethora of unfortunate inspiration at his fingertips, we'll just have to wait and see.

