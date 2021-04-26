Line of Duty’s Anna Maxwell Martin shoots down Carmichael fan theory

The penultimate episode of Line of Duty‘s sixth season was certainly full of twists and turns, though some viewers thought we’d all missed the biggest reveal of all.

Episode six treated us to one of the show’s famous interview scenes – this one a whopping 29 minutes long – during which fans took to Twitter to claim that DCS Patricia Carmichael tapped out ‘H’ in morse code using her pen.

This follows a recent fan theory that Carmichael is the mysterious Fourth Man, after Jimmy Lakewell said to “Look beyond the race claim” to find ‘H’ earlier this series. And if you take the letters ‘race claim’ out of ‘Carmichael’, you are indeed left with the letter H.

However, while appearing on This Morning Carmichael actress Anna Maxwell Martin dismissed the claims that Carmichael is H – or at least the morse code theory.

“I think I was just bored. Those scenes are very long. I think I was like, ‘What am I saying next?’” Maxwell Martin told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

When asked who really was behind the codename of ‘H’, Maxwell Martin said: “When I was filming Line of Duty, I was filming Motherland at the same time, so I was rushing onto each set and I just can’t remember anything…

“Either that or they play tricks on you and when they drop you off in Belfast they blank your mind, so you can’t remember anything.”

Sorry Carmichael theorists – while the DCS may be one of Line of Duty’s best villains, it seems those pen taps weren’t conclusive proof that she was the elusive bent copper who has been evading AC-12 for years.

However, it looks like fans won’t have to wait long for the big reveal, as an explosive trailer for the sixth season’s final episode teases that ‘H’ will finally be unmasked. There’s a long list of possible ‘H’ suspects, including the new addition of James Nesbitt’s seemingly dead Marcus Thurwell.

