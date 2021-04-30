Kelly Macdonald says only the ‘top Line of Duty cast’ know who ‘H’ is

Kelly Macdonald has revlealed that only Line of Duty‘s “main cast know” the answer to the all-important question, ‘Who is H‘?

The Trainspotting star, who plays Acting Detective Superintendent Joanne Davidson in the sixth season, told PA news agency that only select cast members know the identity of ‘H’, a.k.a. the Fourth Man.

She said: “The main cast know. I don’t know about everybody. H knows who H is… Like I said, I don’t know the whole cast, but I know the top cast.”

On the twist about her character’s parentage, she added: “Jed Mercurio, man, he is troublesome. He keeps a lot to himself. I feel like Martin [Compston, her co-star] always heard about things first. I felt like he would get the lay of the land.

“I don’t know if that was just because he is so on top of everything and understands everything acutely and what the connotations are.

"I didn't have the full story on Jo. I just knew that things hadn't been great for her. Jed kept saying, 'She is this enigmatic figure' and he was being enigmatic himself.