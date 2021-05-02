Line of Duty’s Gregory Piper reveals he had to re-audition to play Ryan Pilkington again

Line of Duty star Gregory Piper has revealed that he had to re-audition for the role of Ryan Pilkington, when the character was brought back after a long absence from the show.

He first took on the role as a 13-year-old in the first series of the crime drama and his character was not seen again until seven years later, when he made a surprise comeback in the series five.

Upon his reintroduction, it is discovered that attempts by PC Simon Bannerjee to steer him away from a life of crime had been unsuccessful and he had instead taken an even greater role in the dangerous OCG that haunts AC-12.

In an interview on Craig Parkinson’s Two Shot Podcast, the actor revealed that he had to re-audition to play Ryan again and had he not impressed the producers, the role could have gone to someone else.

“One day I was at college rehearsing for a play and on my phone was ‘oh my God, Line of Duty are getting in touch about Ryan’, completely out of the blue, it really took me as a surprise,” he said. “And then it was ‘okay, obviously we need to find out if you still act, like do you still do this anymore?’

Piper continued: “So then I felt very eager to show them I’m still here, I still really want to do this. So [talent agent] Ross wrote a scene and I performed the scene as a self-tape and sent that off to try and prove that, you know, ‘I’m still doing this’. And I just had a really positive response back from that.

“Then I met with [director] John Strickland and Jed [Mercurio] again and that was really nice, it was very surreal to meet those people again. And then we just went over a couple of the scenes and kind of locked in where Ryan was at that point.”

It’s safe to say that Piper has made a big impression in Line of Duty’s sixth series, where he took his place as the OCG’s latest plant within the police force, making life a misery for DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald).

