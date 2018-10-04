In typical Line of Duty fashion it ended with a brilliant twist (SPOILERS), as forensics man Tim (Jason Watkins) was confronted by Roz at his home, resulting in a scuffle that apparently left her dead.

Or so we (briefly) thought – because just as a panicking Tim tried to dismember her body with an electric saw, Roz’s eyes flicked open, JUST before the credits rolled.

Suffice to say, the audience had a pretty strong reaction.

Of course, we should probably have realised Line of Duty wouldn’t repeat a “main character killed in first episode” fakeout after pulling the same trick in series three. And we also should probably have noticed that Roz can be seen in the Line of Duty trailers in scenes outside this episode, suggesting she survives beyond this awkward manslaughter encounter.

Still, we can hardly wait to see how the next episode will get her out of this situation – hopefully, it’ll be off the chain(saw).

This article was originally published on 27 March 2017