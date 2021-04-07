First-look pictures from Line of Duty episode 4 as Ryan feels the pressure

Police officer and OCG member Ryan Pilkington looks stressed and concerned amid AC-12’s investigation in first-look pictures of Line of Duty’s upcoming episode.

In the shots, we see a worried-looking Pilkington (played by Gregory Piper) sat at the police station in his uniform, watching someone off camera.

In the fourth instalment of season six, Jo Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) will be feeling the heat from all sides “as AC-12 make major breakthroughs in the investigation”, although progress is halted when “an attempt to interview a key witness goes horribly wrong”, the BBC says.

BBC

Last Sunday’s episode saw Pilkington – who’d been drafted into DCI Joanne Davidson’s Murder Investigation Team to replace PS Farida Jatri and is actually working undercover for the OCG – try to kill Terry Boyle by driving a police car into a nearby lake and holding him under the water. However, the arrival of a suspicious DI Kate Fleming stopped him doing so.

Later on, Kate and Steve Arnott discover that Pilkington is actually a former juvenile offender who’d worked with the OCG as a child and had tried to take Steve’s fingers off with a bolt cutter in series one.

While Kate is yet to inform her boss Jo Davidson – who, unbeknownst to her, is working for the OCG too – AC-12 are keeping a close eye on Pilkington so the pressure will definitely be on the young officer in upcoming episodes.

You can read our Line of Duty episode three recap to get the full breakdown of what happened in last week’s instalment.

Line of Duty continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One. Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out our TV Guide to see what’s on TV this week.