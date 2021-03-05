Line of Duty’s Martin Compston promises “a lot of big answers coming in this series”

With the release date finally confirmed for the sixth series of Line of Duty, we’re counting down the days till AC-12 returns on Sunday 21st March. And we’re on the hunt for any clues about what the next season will hold.

Advertisement

Now Martin Compston, who plays DS Steve Arnott, has teased that fans will be rewarded for their patience and loyalty, as the new series will offer some explanations to the show’s ongoing conundrums.

Speaking with his castmates Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar on a special episode of That Gaby Roslin Podcast (released next Monday), he promises “big answers” are just round the corner.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“One of the things I find exciting is that our favourite series to do was series three, because we were building to this big climax and it feels like we’re back at that point,” he teases. “In some ways the whole series has been building to this. I think there are a lot of big answers coming in this series, a few things that people have been looking for a few years.” Exciting!

The stars also talk about the fact that McClure is always the first to read the new scripts, and likes to tease Dunbar and Compston that their characters have been killed off. “It became a running joke that I would say things like ‘Oh I’m sorry that you die!’ and start making things up!” she says.

McClure also confirms that she still loves making Line of Duty, having previously said she will keep playing DI Kate Fleming for as long as the audience wants more episodes. “When we came back for series six we were still as excited and buzzed to do the job and see each other as we were way back then, we’re not jaded by it,” she says.

“We spend as much time as we can together and if we were out of lockdown we’d see each other a lot more. But when we’re not, like tonight, we’re having a Zoom curry and a beer!”

Advertisement

Line of Duty will return to BBC One on Sunday 21st March. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.