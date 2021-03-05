Line of Duty’s Martin Compston promises “a lot of big answers coming in this series”

Accessibility Links

We need to know who H is!

Published:

With the release date finally confirmed for the sixth series of Line of Duty, we’re counting down the days till AC-12 returns on Sunday 21st March. And we’re on the hunt for any clues about what the next season will hold.

Now Martin Compston, who plays DS Steve Arnott, has teased that fans will be rewarded for their patience and loyalty, as the new series will offer some explanations to the show’s ongoing conundrums.

Speaking with his castmates Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar on a special episode of That Gaby Roslin Podcast (released next Monday),  he promises “big answers” are just round the corner.

“One of the things I find exciting is that our favourite series to do was series three, because we were building to this big climax and it feels like we’re back at that point,” he teases. “In some ways the whole series has been building to this. I think there are a lot of big answers coming in this series, a few things that people have been looking for a few years.” Exciting!

The stars also talk about the fact that McClure is always the first to read the new scripts, and likes to tease Dunbar and Compston that their characters have been killed off. “It became a running joke that I would say things like ‘Oh I’m sorry that you die!’ and start making things up!” she says.

McClure also confirms that she still loves making Line of Duty, having previously said she will keep playing DI Kate Fleming for as long as the audience wants more episodes. “When we came back for series six we were still as excited and buzzed to do the job and see each other as we were way back then, we’re not jaded by it,” she says.

“We spend as much time as we can together and if we were out of lockdown we’d see each other a lot more. But when we’re not, like tonight, we’re having a Zoom curry and a beer!”

Line of Duty will return to BBC One on Sunday 21st March. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

