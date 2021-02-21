Vicky McClure discusses when Line of Duty might end

It was one of the many dramas delayed by the pandemic, but now the sixth series of Line of Duty is in the can, and will soon be on our screens.

While an air date is still to be confirmed by the BBC, we’re expecting episode one to be available before the end of March, which means it’s just a matter of weeks before we can return to AC-12, yippee!

But with every series taking us a step closer to uncovering the identity of the mysterious H, how much longer can the programme continue?

Speaking to Sunday Times Style magazine, Vicky McClure, who plays DI Kate Fleming, predicts the series will carry on for as long as the viewers want to watch it.

“Sometimes you think, has it run its course? Every time we go back, we go, ‘What’s Jed [Mercurio, the show’s writer] going to come up with?’. But he has always got something up his sleeve. Jed’s storylines are just incredible, and the boys [co-stars Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar] and I feel the same, we’ll keep going until the audience wants it to end.”

McClure also spoke about how much she enjoys working on the crime drama, and how keen she is to carry on with the show. “I’ll be devastated the day it ends. To be involved in a job with this much love for it, well, you never expect that. Martin and Ady are my mates, and there’s always a way to make schedules work.”

Good news indeed! We’re thrilled to hear Line of Duty won’t be finishing any time soon. Now if we could just find out who H is…

Series six of Line of Duty is coming soon to BBC1. To find out what else is on TV in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.