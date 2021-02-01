Line of Duty season 2 to air on BBC One for the first time – but Ted Hastings is confused

Series two of Line of Duty will be making its BBC One debut this weekend – much to the confusion of Ted Hastings, it seems.

The BBC announced the news with a spoof text exchange between DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), in which Steve lets the Gaffer know that Lindsay Denton – season two’s villain, played by Keeley Hawes – is back.

“Mother of God, son, what are you talking about?” Hastings replies, before Steve clarifies: “Saturday nights from next weekend on BBC-1.”

Steve still isn’t completely with the programme however, writing back: “That’s a new one on me, fella. So many acronyms. Steve?”

The word is out, Lindsay Denton is back! Watch series two of #LineOfDuty on @BBCOne from this Saturday at 9pm: https://t.co/yquSS7l6B7 pic.twitter.com/QbGeDCVEDW — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 1, 2021

The popular detective drama’s second series was watched by an average of 3.4 million viewers in 2014 when it aired on BBC Two, while the most recent 2019 series raked in 10.7 million.

Series two follows AC-12 – Steve Arnott, Ted Hastings and Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming) – as they investigate Lindsay Denton, a detective inspector suspected of corruption.

In a statement, Hawes said that she was “thrilled” about series two heading to BBC One. “It’s so exciting to be introducing DI Denton to a new audience. Brace yourselves though – it’s Jed Mercurio and we all know where that could lead…”

Meanwhile, Mark Bonnar, who stars as DCC Mike Dryden in the series, added: “Line of Duty remains a huge high point of my career, and one I’m immensely proud of. To work on Jed’s incredible script with that company of actors made for a very special experience indeed.”

Line of Duty’s sixth series, featuring Kelly Macdonald as the guest lead, is expected to air on BBC One later this year.

Line of Duty series two begins on Saturday 6th February at 9pm on BBC One while series six airs later this year. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond. You can also buy the Line of Duty seasons 1-5 boxset now on Amazon.