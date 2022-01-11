Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar begins filming new detective drama Ridley

ITV’s upcoming detective drama Ridley, starring Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar, has started filming.

The new four-part series began shooting across Lancashire recently, with Dunbar playing the titular retired detective, who reunites with his former protégée to solve crimes.

Unforgotten’s Bronagh Waugh stars as DI Carol Farman, Ridley’s former mentee who enlists him as a police consultant on a complex murder case, which soon takes a dark turn.

“Turning to her old mentor for support, Carol is keen to access Ridley’s unique insight into crime-solving which has served them so well in the past,” ITV teases. “With more intriguing cases to solve, Ridley will revive his formidable and successful partnership with Carol.”

Written and created by Vera’s Paul Matthew Thompson, the drama will consist of two-hour episodes with a cast including Time’s Terence Maynard (DCI Paul Goodwin), The A Word’s George Bukhari (DC Darren Lakhan) and The Crown’s Georgie Glen (Dr Wendy Newstone).

Bhavna Limbachia (Citizen Khan), Aidan McArdle (The Trial of Christine Keeler) and Julie Graham (Shetland) are also part of the regular cast.

Adrian Dunbar said in a statement: “Ridley has begun shooting and we really couldn’t be off to a better start.

“Despite the wintry weather, everything from cast and crew right down to the catering is excellent. Bronagh Waugh has stepped into her character’s shoes seamlessly and we have been joined by some great actors with more to come.”

Creator Jonathan Fisher added: “It’s a real thrill for filming to be under way with such a top-rate cast starring alongside Adrian Dunbar and led by a superb production team. We can’t wait to share this absorbing new detective series with our audience.”

