Adrian Dunbar to star as retired detective in new ITV drama Ridley

Adrian Dunbar may be famous for investigating bent coppers and uttering “Mother of God” in Line of Duty but the actor is headed for a very different kind of detective role in ITV’s upcoming drama Ridley.

Told across four two-hour episodes, the series will star Dunbar as retired detective inspector Alex Ridley, who is brought back into the fold as a consultant by his former protege, Acting DI Carol Farman.

The series is written and created by Vera writer Paul Matthew Thompson and co-created by Blood’s Jonathan Fisher.

Speaking of the casting news, Dunbar said: “I don’t think I’ve ever headed into a production with more excitement and enthusiasm. As an actor I know how rare it is to be given such a wonderful opportunity, and the combination of Polly Hill [ITV’s Head of Drama] and Chloe Tucker [Drama Commissioner] at ITV and Jonathan Fisher at West Road Pictures means we are in both safe and creative hands.

“Jonathan and I worked closely together on the very successful series Blood, and I’m confident we can bring some of that magic to Ridley. Here’s to getting the team together and developing a show that audiences can find both entertaining and engaging.”

Fisher added: “I couldn’t be happier to be getting started on Ridley, as we continue to build the West Road production slate with our second commission for ITV. We’re so excited to be teaming up once again with the inimitable Adrian Dunbar, bringing to life Paul Matthew Thompson’s characterful and engaging scripts. ITV has a fine tradition of nurturing much-loved detective series, and it’s a real privilege to be bringing Ridley to the channel.”

The series is inspired by real-life retired detectives re-joining police forces as consultants to combat over-stretched resources.

