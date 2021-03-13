Accessibility Links

Adrian Dunbar wants to cast Judi Dench in Line of Duty

The Ted Hastings actor also revealed that Gary Oldman and Ian McKellan would be dream guest stars.

Adrian Dunbar in Line of Duty, BBC Pictures

Published:

BBC’s Line of Duty is well known for casting some big names as its guest stars – and Ted Hastings actor Adrian Dunbar has revealed which A-listers he’d love to appear on the show in the future.

Speaking to The Sun about the upcoming sixth season of Jed Mercurio’s hit crime drama, Dunbar dropped the names of some of the UK’s most famous acting talents, including Judi Dench (who recently accepted an award at the RadioTimes.com Awards) and Ian McKellen.

“I would like to work with my mate Gary Oldman again,” he said. “I think Gary would be an interesting person to bring into Line Of Duty. We worked together quite a bit when we were younger.”

He added: “I would love to get Judi Dench in as a character. That would be a laugh, or Ian McKellen. There are so many actors like that we could get in. The crossovers would be amazing, wouldn’t they?”

In previous series, the likes of Keeley Hawes, Thandie Newton and Stephen Graham have all taken on key roles, while Trainspotting and Boardwalk Empire star Kelly Macdonald is the big guest star for the next run.

Line of Duty makes its long-awaited return to our screens on Sunday 21st March, with Dunbar returning alongside regular stars Martin Compston as Steve Arnott and Vicky McClure as Kate Fleming.

As ever, the new series will see AC-12 target ‘bent coppers’ in the Central Police Force and if the recently released trailer is anything to go by it looks like the team are really going to have their work cut out.

The series is arriving slightly later than originally planned due to production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic – so, by the time the first episode debuts, it will be almost two years since we last saw AC-12 in action.

Line of Duty returns on Sunday, 21st March at 9pm on BBC One. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.
Line of Duty

Adrian Dunbar in Line of Duty, BBC Pictures
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

