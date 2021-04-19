Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar says fans have already been given a “very big clue” about what happens next

BBC One’s Line of Duty left us on a major cliffhanger with last night’s episode. However, Adrian Dunbar – Ted Hastings himself – has revealed that fans already know more than some may think.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain this morning, Dunbar said that there’s “been a very big clue” and that “a lot of Line of Duty fans know what’s going on”.

Last night’s episode ended with Kate Fleming and Ryan Pilkington pointing guns at each other during a tense stand-off, both yelling at the other to drop their weapon. However, it cut to black as two gun shots were fired.

Cancel our plans for the day, Hastings is giving us the inside scoop!#LineofDuty pic.twitter.com/J3pqzosXiu — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 19, 2021

This morning, Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid asked: “So we don’t know yet what happens to Kate,” to which Dunbar replied: “We don’t know yet – I know and a lot of Line of Duty fans know.”

“Oh! Have they worked it out, you know?” Adil Ray asked, prompting a silent nod from Dunbar.

“A lot of Line of Duty fans know what’s going on,” he said. “All will be revealed in the fullness of time.”

When Ray followed up by asking if there’s been a big clue that people haven’t caught onto yet, Dunbar said: “Yes, there’s been a very big clue, yeah.

“This is the scoop, I’m giving you a scoop. As the first guest back on this show, I’m giving you a massive scoop. There is a clue out there as to what happens next and the Line of Duty fans know.”

While many fans are desperate to find out whether Kate survived the shooting, some viewers have speculated that a behind-the-scenes shot shared by Jed Mercurio during filming last year is proof Kate is alive.

The shot shows Ted Hastings and Kate Fleming conducting an interrogation – the likes of which we haven’t seen yet in the show.

Similarly, a teaser clip shown on The Graham Norton Show back in early March showed what could be the potential aftermath of last night’s shooting, with Hastings heard saying: “This is Superintendent Hastings, you’ll be treated fairly with the full protection of the law.”

The camera then cuts to Kate Fleming and Jo Davidson surrendering to police, before we see Kate reach for her gun.

Vicky McClure had her say on last night’s episode on the BBC’s Obsessed with Line of Duty podcast, telling host and former co-star Craig Parkinson (Dot Cottan) that every death Mercurio writes “is always there to serve the story”.

“Dot’s time came when it was right to serve the story and that is what Jed will always do. I don’t want to put everything out there but Jed serves the story.”