Lily James and Sebastian Stan reveal Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee transformations

Lily James and Sebastian Stan have shared incredible photos of their jaw-dropping transformations into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Hulu’s upcoming limited drama/comedy series Pam & Tommy.

The series looks at the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history – Pamela and Tommy’s sex tape. James and Stan star alongside Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò.

James posted a picture of herself with Pammy’s trademark peroxide blonde hair while wearing a tight black corset, and shared a famous Pamela Anderson quote: “‘It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people’ – Pamela Anderson.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star posted a photo of himself covered in Tommy’s famous tattoos – including ‘Mayhem’ across his torso – and shared a quote from Tommy: “We don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing.”

Mötley Crüe drummer Lee and former Baywatch star and model Anderson hit the headlines when they married just four days after meeting back in 1995 and a sex tape they made on their honeymoon was stolen and leaked on the internet.

The series is written and executive produced by Robert Siegel and DV DeVincentis, who serve as show-runners. Neither Anderson or Lee have any involvement in the project.

Meanwhile, Lily James leads Emily Mortimer’s anticipated adaptation of Nancy Mitford novel The Pursuit of Love, which airs on BBC One on Sunday, May 9th. James and co-star Emily Beecham star as Linda Radlett and Fanny Logan – two best friends and cousins embarking on exciting adventures in early 20th century Europe.

Speaking about the novel, Lily James said: “It’s funny, clever but at the core of it there’s a question of what really makes us happy. It is love? It’s bonkers, brilliant and beautiful… [Linda] is a wonderful character; free-spirited, passionate, impulsive, fiery, frustrating, selfish and a brilliant human-being. I was attracted to the story as the two women are so linked but so different.”

The Pursuit of Love airs on Sunday, May 9th on BBC One at 9pm.