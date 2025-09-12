This new season has seen the show take on an anthology format, picking up with Siân Reese-Williams's Caryl, now a journalist in training, but otherwise focusing on a new cast of characters and telling a new story in Llanemlyn.

One of the stars of the new season is Mark Lewis Jones, who plays Rhys Owen, a man who has been newly released from jail after being convicted for the murder of his cousin Llŷr during a protest against the expansion of a reservoir in 1995.

However, Caryl starts to believe that Rhys, who has always claimed he is innocent, may be telling the truth.

Ahead of the new season, Jones spoke with RadioTimes.com exclusively, and revealed that he was drawn to watching the first season, which starred Joanna Scanlan, Iwan Rheon and Alexandra Roach, because of his real-life friendship with Scanlan.

"Joanna Scanlan is a friend," he said. "There are lots of people I knew in it, but in particular Joanna Scanlan’s a mate, and so I was supporting her in watching it, and I thought was great. It was absolutely wonderful.

"I didn't know there was going to be a second series, I had no idea about that, so I was just watching it as a punter. So when it came along that they were doing another story from that world, it was great to think, 'Oh, yeah it's really ripe for it, isn't it?' It’s a great backdrop. So I'm thrilled actually, to be part of the Golau family.”

Joanna Scanlan as Sharon in The Light in the Hall. Alistair Heap

When asked what appealed to him about season 2 and his role in it specifically, Jones said: "It was an opportunity to play a character that is in the centre of it, and really develops and has a long story over six hours.

"And sometimes it's lovely to do that, to be able to really plot each episode, each scene in each episode, and kind of grow with the series, rather than coming in and out.

"I think the world of Golau is really seductive, it's kind of really small town Wales, but with these incredible backdrops, in particular the reservoir. The Landscape is extraordinary, I think. And they're just really great stories."

Other stars appearing in the new season include Nia Roberts, Robert Glenister, Tom Rhys Harries, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Wyn Bowen Harries, Mali Tudno Jones, Matthew Gravelle and Gillian Elisa.

Y Golau: Dŵr will premiere on S4C on Sunday 14th September. The English language version, The Light in the Hall: Still Waters, will release on Channel 4 at a later date.

