Lie With Me episode 3 first-look clip sees Anna discover Jake’s sinister plot

Hooked on Channel 5 thriller Lie With Me? Can’t wait for the next episode? Well, you’re in luck – RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first-look snippet for the third instalment.

In the second episode of the drama starring EastEnders’ Charlie Brooks, Anna (Brooks) discovered that Jake (Brett Tucker) was cheating on her with Becky (Phoebe Roberts) – having become suspicious of Jake, she left work to return home and discovered her husband and the family’s nanny having sex in the wine cellar.

Though Anna saw them, they didn’t see her… so what happens next?

Our exclusive first-look provides some clues, as Anna manages to hack her way into Jake’s laptop and discovers not just more graphic evidence of the affair he’s been having behind her back, but also the details of his devious plot to discredit her in the event of a potential divorce…

Speaking to and other press about her role in the Channel 5 trailer, Brooks said, “[My EastEnders character] Janine was kind of, is it fair to say a bit iconic as a character? And so it’s hard for people to see you in anything else.

“I think I’m A Celebrity probably helped with that because they’re like, ‘Oh! Charlie and Janine are very different,’ thank God! Although I’m sure there are some similarities in there somewhere, there has to be doesn’t there? It scares me to say that!

“So I think definitely there is typecasting that happens, for sure.”

Lie With Me continues on Wednesday night at 9pm on Channel 5, with the four-parter drawing to a dramatic climax on Thursday. Learn more about the Lie With Me cast and where Lie with Me was filmed.

