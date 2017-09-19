As surgeon Andrew dealt with the consequences of Laura posting about the alleged rape on Facebook, the lack of police action led the frustrated teacher to break into his house. And let's just say, she isn't quite cut out for the cat burglary game.

And after her discovery of a mysterious phial of liquid under his bed turned out to be a red herring, we're still no closer to knowing the truth....

But a few canny viewers think they're onto something – and they reckon that Laura's sister Katie, who is having an affair with her ex-boyfriend, is connected in one way or another. She is an anaesthetist, after all...

Hmm... We're still stumped.

Liar airs on Mondays at 9pm on ITV