HBO programming president Michael Lombardo announced the news last night at the launch party, which was held at the Museum of Natural History in New York.

Tweeting after the announcement, Dunham said, "We get to do this job for another year? Pinch me."

Girls follows a group of friends living in New York as they struggle through their twenties one mistake at a time.

The comedy drama also stars Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, Adam Driver, Alex Karpovsky and Andrew Rannells.

Dunham works alongside executive producers Judd Apatow (Knocked Up, The 40-year-old Virgin, Anchorman) and Jenni Konner, who also shares showrunning duties.

Series four of Girls will air on Sky Atlantic on Monday 12th January at 10.00pm