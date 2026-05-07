All six episodes of Netflix drama series Legends are now available to watch now, and just like with creator Neil Forsyth's previous series, The Gold, they take viewers on a global journey, even as they tell a distinctly British story.

Ad

The series, which stars Steve Coogan, Tom Burke and Hayley Squires, focuses on the true story surrounding a group of ordinary Customs officers, who responded to an advert looking for people to embark on a dangerous new mission.

That mission was to go undercover in Britain's drug gangs, in order to tackle the country's heroin epidemic. They were to assume 'Legends', false identities which they would live and breathe in order to blend in. They would then take the gangs down from the inside.

As well as traversing Britain in the 1990s, the series also takes us abroad on multiple occasions. But just where is the series set and where was it all filmed?

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations used for Netflix drama Legends.

Where is Legends set?

Tom Burke as Guy, Jasmine Blackborow as Erin, Steve Coogan as Don, Aml Ameen as Bailey and Hayley Squires as Kate in Legends Netflix

Legends is primarily set in London and Liverpool, although the series does traverse the globe far and wide. Across the episodes, there are sequences which take place in Pakistan, the Netherlands and Germany, for instance.

Where was Legends filmed?

Numan Acar as Hakan and Kem Hassan as Aziz in Legends. Justin Downing/Netflix

Legends was filmed all across the UK, with locations used including ones in London, Liverpool, Bedford, Portsmouth, St Albans, East Sussex, Reading and more.

Meanwhile, the series also shot in Morocco, with the country doubling for Pakistan in episode 5.

The show's creator Neil Forsyth has said that his and the team's "guiding principles were to make it look cinematic and feel authentic".

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

"We shot almost exclusively in practical locations, for example," he explained. "The enormous amount of locations was a challenge for us, production-wise, but gives the viewer that sense of constantly moving into surprising new worlds.

"You never know where the story’s going to go, which is very exciting narratively for the audience, but can make production people tear their hair out! We’ve just been on the move constantly, like a travelling circus."

Legends is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add Legends to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.