The Last Kingdom movie begins filming – star shares clip from set

The star of the historical drama, who plays protagonist Uhtred, recorded himself whilst shooting The Last Kingdom film and posted it on the show's Twitter account, telling his fans: "I'm on the set of The Last Kingdom.

The Last Kingdom's Alexander Dreymon has shared a video from the set of the show's upcoming special, confirming that filming has officially begun.

"The first time I was on this set was in November 2014 and back then, I had no idea that we were going to get to stay on this wonderful adventure for as long as we have.

"Today we are on the first day of The Last Kingdom special and I've said it before, I can never say it enough – we would not be here without you and your wonderful support and we hope that you find this Last Kingdom special–"

At this point, Arnas Fedaravicius (Sihtric) pops up in the video, as the duo say in union: "We hope that you will find this special as special as we are to each other," before Dreymon adds: "Because you're very special to me."

The Netflix series announced last year that it would be coming to an end with its fifth and final season. However, after uproar from fans, Netflix decided to wrap up the story with a feature-length film titled Seven Kings Must Die.

The film will see Dreymon reprise his role as Uhtred of Bebbanburg for the two-hour film, while other characters are also set to return.