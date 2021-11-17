Sky reveals new look at Olivia Colman and David Thewlis in Landscapers

Sky has revealed new artwork for its hotly-anticipated series Landscapers, which stars Academy Award winner Olivia Colman and Emmy nominee David Thewlis as an unassuming couple with a dark secret.

Advertisement

The series tells the story of Susan (Colman) and Christopher Edwards (Thewlis), whose unusual relationship is held under the microscope by police as they find themselves at the centre of a murder investigation.

In the real case, both were sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison when a court found they had murdered Susan’s parents, William and Patricia Wycherley, and used their money to acquire a large collection of Hollywood memorabilia.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The darkly comedic television series will hone in on this particular angle of the story, with the first-look trailer released last month taking cues from classic cinema as it reveals the extent of the Edwards’ crimes. Watch below.

The newly-released key art (see top of page) draws attention to how unlikely it seems that such a quiet couple could be capable of murder, with Thewlis and Colman sporting drab cardigans and blank expressions.

Yet bloodstains on their clothes and decaying sofa, as well as a shovel in the corner, allude to their terrible secret, which would ultimately see them brought to justice after 15 years.

Landscapers comes from the mind of writer-director Will Sharpe, whose previous work includes Channel 4’s Flowers and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, and is co-produced by Sky and HBO.

The supporting cast includes Kate O’Flynn (Bridget Jones’s Baby), Dipo Ola (We Hunt Together), Samuel Anderson (Doctor Who), David Hayman (The Nest), Felicity Montagu (This Time with Alan Partridge) and Daniel Rigby (Sick Note).

Advertisement

Landscapers premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Tuesday 7th December 2021. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.