Elsewhere, the new footage shows Eve going up in the world as her small team is co-opted into a bigger force at MI6 and given a swanky new office – but slimy new coworkers and a bit of an awkward secret (Eve doesn’t seem to want many people to know she stabbed Villanelle) show that not everything’s rosy for our titular heroine.

“What is it with you and Villanelle?” one of Eve’s new colleagues asks her – and in a series that looks to include even more daring disguises, games of cat and mouse and absolute carnage from Comer, we can’t wait to find out.

Killing Eve airs in April on BBC America, and will come to UK TV later in the year