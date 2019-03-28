New Killing Eve trailer reveals what happened to Villanelle after shocking series finale
A fate worse than stabbing: having to wear someone’s old crocs
Fresh from dominating the 2019 TV Bafta nominations, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Killing Eve (now written by Emerald Fennell) has released a new trailer ahead of its return that handily fills in a few gaps left at the end of the previous series.
Waking up in hospital after being stabbed by Eve (Sandra Oh) at the end of the season one finale, Jodie Comer’s Villanelle quickly makes her escape, but at a terrible cost – having to put on the fugly old crocs left behind by someone at the hospital, an act that apparently causes her more pain than any bleeding wound.
- Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal lead Bafta TV Awards 2019 nominations
- The reviews are in for Killing Eve season two and they are GOOD
- When is Killing Eve back on TV? When will it air in the UK? Who is in the cast?
Elsewhere, the new footage shows Eve going up in the world as her small team is co-opted into a bigger force at MI6 and given a swanky new office – but slimy new coworkers and a bit of an awkward secret (Eve doesn’t seem to want many people to know she stabbed Villanelle) show that not everything’s rosy for our titular heroine.
“What is it with you and Villanelle?” one of Eve’s new colleagues asks her – and in a series that looks to include even more daring disguises, games of cat and mouse and absolute carnage from Comer, we can’t wait to find out.
Killing Eve airs in April on BBC America, and will come to UK TV later in the year