Killing Eve writer confirms fate of character but hints at possible “resurrection”

Season three of Killing Eve concluded this week, finally revealing how Kenny Stowton met his demise but leaving viewers guessing as to what will happen with Eve and Villanelle next season.

In an earlier episode, we saw Villanelle’s trainer Dasha Duzran suffer a heart attack and died, and although characters in the past have seemingly risen from the dead (Konstantin, Niko), fans shouldn’t hold out hope for Dasha appearing in season four, according to the show’s head writer.

Speaking to TV Line, Killing Eve’s head writer and executive producer Suzanne Heathcote said that they intended Dasha to be dead.

“She was written to be dead in the script. She’s dead,” she said. “They may find a way to resurrect her in season four, but yeah, the way we wrote it, the intention was: her heart stopped. She’s gone. She’s left us.”

Dasha, played by Dame Harriet Walter, was introduced in series three as Villanelle’s former assassin coach who recruits her to rejoin The Twelve – a group of contract killers.

Series three ended with Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) walking out onto a bridge, both acknowledging that they contributed to Dasha’s death, and deciding to never see each other again, although they both look back at one another as they walk away.

Speaking of the series ending, Heathcote told TV Line that they played with “more violent endings”.

“But I think the feeling amongst us all was: We’ve had two life-and-death cliffhanger moments in the previous two seasons, and it was really important to do something different this time. It’s still a cliffhanger, in as much as: Where do they go from here?”

Suzanne Heathcote is passing the Killing Eve baton on to Sex Education writer Laura Neal, who will act as head writer for the fourth season.

Killing Eve series one, two and three are available on BBC iPlayer.