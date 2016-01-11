An unusual new "domestic horror" series from ITV promises to mix family drama with supernatural goings-on as a 17-year-old boy known only as HIM struggles with the trials of adolescence, divorce and the strange powers he finds himself afflicted with.

Newcomer Fionn Whitehead plays HIM, who splits his time between the households of mum Hannah, played by Mr Selfridge and former Coronation Street star Katherine Kelly, and dad Edward, played by James Murray (Suspects, Cucumber, Primeval).