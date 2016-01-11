Katherine Kelly to star in new ITV "domestic horror" series HIM
The supernatural drama focuses on two households linked by an adolescent boy with supernatural powers
An unusual new "domestic horror" series from ITV promises to mix family drama with supernatural goings-on as a 17-year-old boy known only as HIM struggles with the trials of adolescence, divorce and the strange powers he finds himself afflicted with.
Newcomer Fionn Whitehead plays HIM, who splits his time between the households of mum Hannah, played by Mr Selfridge and former Coronation Street star Katherine Kelly, and dad Edward, played by James Murray (Suspects, Cucumber, Primeval).
As if HIM's fractured family situation and volatile teenage years weren't unsettling enough, he is also facing a mutual and inescapable attraction to his new stepsister Faith (Simona Brown; Murdered By My Boyfriend) – not to mention the awakening of a strange and potentially deadly supernatural power he has inherited from his grandfather.
The three-part drama from screenwriter Paula Milne also stars ex-Casualty star Patrick Robinson as HIM's step-dad Victor and Lucy Liemann as his step-mum Beth. HIM is due to begin filming in London later this month.