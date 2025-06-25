The series was announced back in November, starring the likes of Stuart Martin (Rebel Moon) as a leading member of a criminal gang and Ashley Thomas (Top Boy) as Jo's ex.

Additional cast members include Bronagh Waugh (The Stolen Girl), Harry Cadby (Everything Now), Corinna Brown (Heartstopper) and Ambreen Razia (Scrapper).

Ashley Thomas. Channel 4

Penned by Mike Walden (Marcella) and Adam Randall (Slow Horses), In Flight is the story of a mother's quest to protect her family while entangled in a dangerous criminal syndicate when her son is imprisoned in Bulgaria for a murder he swears he did not commit.

The synopsis for In Flight reads: "As Jo becomes ensnared in the murky underworld of corruption and hired killers, she is forced to carry out their orders while desperately trying to find a way out. She turns to her ex, Dom, for help – however, no matter how far Jo finds herself from her old life, her mission remains the same, to keep her son alive."

Katherine Kelly. Channel 4 / Peter Marley

Co-creators Walden and Randall said of the series: "In Flight is our spin on the noir genre, a high stakes, stylish, romantic thriller with iconic characters and nerve-shredding action.

"Channel 4 is the perfect home for our story and we're so excited to be collaborating with such a brilliant team. Jo is a character close to our hearts. She is an ordinary woman facing extraordinary odds. We can't wait for audiences to meet her."

In Flight is coming soon to Channel 4.

