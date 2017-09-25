Now, the fact that she’s searching his phone in the first place hints that she KNOWS all is not well at home, but Kate seems rather unprepared for what she finds on the offending mobile.

It’s been an interesting return to Parminster for the new lady of the house, who had her wedding party crashed by Gemma in sensational style. She wasn’t long telling the good doctor where to go, though, and she unceremoniously threw Tom out of her house when she realised the true extent of his actions towards his friend Isobel.

Now, though, it seems she's had a taste of her own medicine – after all, Gemma found out about her husband's affair via a secret second phone in series one.

Kate may look shocked but we don’t think she’ll stay that way for long. Simon had best watch his back…

Doctor Foster continues on BBC1 on Tuesday nights at 9pm