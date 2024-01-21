Although the man in question seemed to be a successful entrepreneur and dedicated family man, Vera soon uncovered secrets and lies that hinted towards the suspect.

The episode also featured an emotional storyline for DI Joe Ashworth (David Leon), as he learned that his father died after a battle with dementia, but bonded with Vera in the episode's final moments after a rocky season 13.

Sunday (21st January) night's episode was also dedicated to Julie Burnell, with an on-screen tribute paid at the end of the episode. So, who was Julie Burnell? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who was Julie Burnell? Vera season 13 episode 3 tribute explained

Burnell was head of production for drama at ITV Studios, and sadly passed away last autumn.

She was the production executive on the first season of Vera, and had continued to work on many of the seasons over the years, alongside several other ITV dramas, including Lewis, Mr Selfridge and Poirot.

Burnell also worked as a production executive on other well-known shows like Four Lives, Shetland and Marple over the course of her impressive career.

According to ITV, the production team all wanted to pay tribute to Burnell's memory, saying: "Julie was a much loved and brilliant woman. Professionally, she was a leader in her field, and many remember her as a supportive and fair mentor.

"We all wanted to honour her memory."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Vera's previous seasons are available to watch on ITVX while seasons are also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free BritBox trial here.

You can also purchase instalments from any series on Amazon Prime Video. You can buy the first of Ann Cleeves's Vera novels here.

To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.