The Sopranos star Joseph Siravo dies aged 64
The actor was known for his role in the hit series.
The Sopranos star Joseph Siravo has died at the age of 64, his close friend has confirmed.
The actor was most notable for his recurring role as Johnny Soprano on the series, who he played in a total of five episodes in assorted flashback scenes.
His other prominent roles included Fred Goldman in The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story and John Gotti in The Wannabe, while he also had a successful Broadway career, including roles in two Tony Award winning productions.
Siravo’s close friend and fellow actor Gerry Pastore posted the news on Instagram, writing, “RIP my dear friend, who fought an incredible fight. I will miss you. See you on the other side.”
Pastore’s post had earlier continued, “He was a true gent to boot and as you well know hard to find that mutual bond and sincerity. Acting has always been a passion and finding true friends that lift you up and support was often difficult.
“Myself, Joe, Michael Rispoli (Jackie Aprile Sr.) and Jimmy Gandolfini (Tony Soprano) always supported each other even when up for the same roles, it’s how we rolled.”
And several former Sopranos stars also posted tributes on social media, including Lillo Brancato Jr, who played Matthew Bevilaqua on several episodes of the show and commented on Pastore’s post.
Meanwhile, Maureen Van Zandt, who played Gabriella Dante on the show, reshared an old photo of the actor and wrote, “Just heard Joe passed away. A talented and lovely man. A perfect Johnny Boy Soprano. Took this at the workshop of Piece of My Heart, Bway show about Bert Berns. Deepest condolences to his family and friends.”
Actress Donna Murphy also posted an old photo of her alongside Siravo and wrote, “In remembrance of a beautiful man, actor, teacher, father, friend . # RIP wonderful #JoeSiravo.”