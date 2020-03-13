According to the US network, the series will be a modern retelling of the original story, seeing Kaye struggle to make it in the sex industry in modern day LA.

It will follow him as he attempts to find out who was behind his arrest for murder 18 years previously, while simultaneously trying to reconnect with his love, Michelle.

In announcing the series' pilot, Showtime Networks' president of entertainment, Gary Levine, said: "American Gigolo comes with all the sizzle you'd expect, but it also offers a deep dive into the complicated waters of relationships and sexuality in 2020."

More like this

Bernthal starred as main character Frank Castle in two seasons of Netflix's Marvel series The Punisher before it was cancelled last year.

His other roles have included Shane Walsh in The Walking Dead, and film appearances in The Wolf of Wall Street, Baby Driver and Ford v Ferrari.

The American Gigolo pilot will be written by former Ray Donovan showrunner David Hollander, who will also direct the episode, while veteran producer Jerry Bruckheimer is set to executive produce.

No further casting announcements have been made so far.

Advertisement

Following its release in 1980, the original American Gigolo – directed by Paul Schrader – was highly successful and is now credited for elevating Gere to leading man status.