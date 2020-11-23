The trailer shows Logan explaining to his family, "at least this way I can change things" before his father angrily retorts, "Get out of my house!"

Later, an especially powerful scene shows Logan confront his police boss after wrestling with the shocking scenes of brutality he has seen while on the job, telling him, "I'm out there with no back-up."

Red, White and Blue follows Mangrove and Lovers Rock, and tells the true story of Logan, a young forensic scientist with a yearning to do more than his solitary laboratory work.

He applies to become a police officer after he had seen his father assaulted by two policemen, setting himself the mission of changing the system from within.

However, Leroy has to face the consequences of his father’s disapproval, as well as the blatant racism he finds in his new role as a despised yet exemplary Constable in the Metropolitan Police Force.

Star Wars and Detoit star John Boyega stars alongside Steve Toussaint (Prince of Persia), Antonia Thomas (Lovesick) and newcomers Tyrone Huntley, Nathan Vidal and Jaden Oshenye.

Small Axe: Red, White and Blue airs on Sunday 29th November at 9pm on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.