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Joel Kinnaman breaks down his "conflicted, malignant narcissist" character in Detective Hole
"Even though he doesn't have any empathy and he cuts off an occasional penis, he's a good guy."
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Published: Thursday, 26 March 2026 at 5:29 pm
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