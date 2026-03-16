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Legendary author Jo Nesbø talks running Detective Hole show, his own brushes with the law, and why Harry Hole is his soulmate
After almost 20 years and 13 novels, author Jo Nesbø is bringing flawed hero Harry Hole to life on TV.
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Published: Monday, 16 March 2026 at 5:00 pm
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