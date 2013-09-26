East of Eden follows the tale of Cal Trask who faces a hopeless competition with his brother, Aron, for their father's affection, and was first dramatised with James Dean in the lead. Lawrence is attached to play the boys' mother, although the 23-year-old has already been criticised as being too young for the role.

Meanwhile, Burial Rites is the debut novel from Australian writer Kent and met with rave reviews when it was released at the end of last month. Lawrence – who won a best actress Oscar in February for her role in Silver Linings Playbook – will play a woman on trial for murder in Iceland back in 1829 when men dismissed the possibility of women committing violence as laughable.

It is not yet clear when Lawrence will find time in her busy schedule to film both movies, with The Hunger Games movie trilogy currently taking up the lion's share of her time. The second instalment, Catching Fire, will be released in the UK on 22 November, with Mockingjay currently being shot in Atlanta.

More like this

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes