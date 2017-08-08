Coleman's young queen is struggling with motherhood, monarchy and marriage, and it certainly looks as though it's taking its toll on her as she carries out her ceremonial duties.

It doesn't seem to have quelled her fire though - she can be seen sending flying objects in her husband's direction at one point in the new sneak peek.

Well, screenwriter Daisy Goodwin did tell us to keep an eye out for projectiles at the Radio Times Festival earlier this year. And with a two-hour Christmas Special set to follow the upcoming run of new episodes we're sure there'll be time for many more objects and insults to fly.

Especially if Dame Diana Rigg's involved - she's a dab hand at delivering verbal barbs, after all.

Now if only we knew what was happening with Rufus Sewell's Lord M. Will he return? Goodwin would only give us this tantalising clue...

Victoria series 2 airs on ITV this autumn