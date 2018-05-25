So, what do we actually know about series three? Writer Daisy Goodwin has hinted they’ll be “more drama than ever before”, with the show taking place a year after the Christmas special.

“Series three will start in 1848 which was a hugely dramatic and eventful time for both the royal family and Europe, with revolutions on the continent and uncertainty around the monarchy,” she said.

The “hugely dramatic” European events in question? This refers to the so-called ‘Spring of Nations’ that saw the governments in France, Germany, Italy and more countries overturned by popular uprisings. And although such a revolution didn’t take place in Britain, safety concerns saw the royal family flee to the Isle of Wight.

We also know that Lewis star Laurence Fox has joined the royal drama as the “charismatic and wayward” Foreign Secretary Lord Palmerston. Tony and Olivier Award-nominated actress Kate Fleetwood, Lily Travers and John Sessions have also come on board.