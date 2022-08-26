Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story , co-created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, will chronicle the life and crimes of the infamous American serial killer, told through the eyes of his victims.

Netflix has revealed its first look at Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (above) – and the actor appears to bear an uncanny resemblance to the murderer.

Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys over a period spanning from 1978 until his eventual arrest in 1991. The limited series follows Dahmer’s reign of terror and delves into the police incompetence that enabled Dahmer to evade capture on numerous occasions.

Peters has collaborated with Murphy on a number of projects in the past, including American Horror Story as well as the series Pose.

He previously spoke out about his casting and the research he had undertaken for the role, telling Variety: "I've read so much, I've watched so much, I've seen so much, and at a certain point, you've got to say, 'All right, that's enough.'

"There are beautifully written scripts. You can have all the backstory you want, but at the end of the day we're not making a documentary."

He continued: "It's more about maintaining the idea and the through line of why you're telling the story and always having that as your guiding light."

The WandaVision star isn’t the only big name attached to the show, as Richard Jenkins and Penelope Ann Miller have been cast as the convicted killer’s parents, Lionel and Joyce Dahmer.

The cast is rounded out by Niecy Nash, who plays Glenda Cleveland, a real-life neighbour of Dahmer’s who reported him to the police, Shaun J Brown, and Colin Ford.

The horrifying story has previously been brought to life in the 2002 movie Dahmer, starring Jeremy Renner in the titular role, as well as 2017’s My Friend Dahmer, which starred Ross Lynch as a teenage version of the serial killer.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will debut on Netflix later in 2022.

