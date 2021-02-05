WandaVision unveils cameo as Wanda “recasts” character

We’ve been promised plenty of surprises in WandaVision and this week’s episode duly delivered, with a popular MCU character making a cameo appearance under unexpected circumstances.

Advertisement

Wanda’s twin brother Pietro Maximoff (AKA Quicksilver) appeared in the programme, but perhaps more notable than the appearance itself was the matter of who played him.

Rather than Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who had played the character in Avengers: Age of Ultron, it was Evan Peters who took on the role for the Disney+ show.

Of course, Peters is himself no stranger to the character, having played him on several occasions in the X-Men films including X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix.

And the episode makes a self-aware reference to the change, with Darcy commenting on it while she watches events unfold on her monitor.

“She recast Pietro??” she gasps, after Peters makes his entrance and asked Wanda, “Long-lost bro get to squeeze his sister or what?”

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

While it’s likely Peters will appear again in later episodes of WandaVision, it’s unclear what this means for the character in the MCU more generally – and whether it rules out the possibility of a Taylor-Johnson appearance further down the line.

Pietro had been killed off during Avengers: Age of Ultron, but there had long been rumours he could return in a revived form specifically in WandaVision.

Earlier this year, showrunner Jac Schaeffer was asked about the possibility of a return for Taylor-Johnson and told Entertainment Tonight, “It’s so hard to answer these questions.”

She added, “They’re very good questions. But again, it’s about Wanda’s internal life and what her experience is and what her feelings are. That’s what we’re going to explore.”

Advertisement

A big cameo had been teased by those involved with the show for some time, with Olsen giving a resounding “yes” when asked about the possibility of guest appearances – adding that she was “really excited” for viewers to see what was coming next. But is Peters the big WandaVision cameo in question, or are there more to come?