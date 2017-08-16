Jason Bateman's Ozark renewed for a second series
The Netflix thriller will be back for another ten episode run
Jason Bateman’s Ozark will return for a second series, Netflix has confirmed.
The drama, which leading man Bateman also executive produced (and directed a few episodes of), will be back for another ten-part run.
Ozark takes its name from its setting, the Missouri Ozarks resort community to which Bateman’s financial planner Marty flees with his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) after getting in a spot of trouble with a Mexican drug lord over a money laundering scheme.
The show is quite the leap from the comedy offerings we’ve come to associate Bateman with, but it seems to have paid off. Some critics have even suggested that the series has shades of Breaking Bad.
It’s not yet clear when the next series of Ozark will be available to stream but we do know Bateman will be kept busy with Netflix projects in the mean time – he’s also got that fifth series of Arrested Development to work on.