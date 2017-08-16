Ozark takes its name from its setting, the Missouri Ozarks resort community to which Bateman’s financial planner Marty flees with his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) after getting in a spot of trouble with a Mexican drug lord over a money laundering scheme.

The show is quite the leap from the comedy offerings we’ve come to associate Bateman with, but it seems to have paid off. Some critics have even suggested that the series has shades of Breaking Bad.

It’s not yet clear when the next series of Ozark will be available to stream but we do know Bateman will be kept busy with Netflix projects in the mean time – he’s also got that fifth series of Arrested Development to work on.