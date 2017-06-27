Jason Bateman prepares to flee in exclusive clip from new Netflix crime series Ozark
The Arrested Development star and Love Actually’s Laura Linney play a husband and wife on the run from Mexican drug lords in the new thriller
A new clip from Netflix’s upcoming gritty drama Ozark shows comedy veteran Jason Bateman in a new light.
The star is set to take a rare dramatic turn in the show, which revolves around a Chicago financier who is forced into hiding at a lakeside retreat when his dirty dealings with a Mexican drug baron come to light.
In the clip, Marty Byrde (Bateman) explains to his wife Wendy, played by Love Actually star Laura Linney, that they will have to uproot their family and get out of town, as a trail of blood is beginning to find its way back to their home.
It’s not Bateman’s first starring role on a Netflix Original series, but it represents a stark contrast to his previous work; Ozark is more Breaking Bad than Arrested Development.
The star also directed five out of Ozark's 10 hour-long episodes. He previously directed an episode of Arrested Development and two feature length comedies, 2013’s Bad Words and 2015’s The Family Fang, in which he starred alongside Nicole Kidman.
More like this
Ozark will be released on Netflix on 21st July.