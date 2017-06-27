In the clip, Marty Byrde (Bateman) explains to his wife Wendy, played by Love Actually star Laura Linney, that they will have to uproot their family and get out of town, as a trail of blood is beginning to find its way back to their home.

It’s not Bateman’s first starring role on a Netflix Original series, but it represents a stark contrast to his previous work; Ozark is more Breaking Bad than Arrested Development.

The star also directed five out of Ozark's 10 hour-long episodes. He previously directed an episode of Arrested Development and two feature length comedies, 2013’s Bad Words and 2015’s The Family Fang, in which he starred alongside Nicole Kidman.

Ozark will be released on Netflix on 21st July.