Who plays Jamie Fraser in Outlander?

Sam Heughan plays Jamies Fraser, the Scottish Highlander warrior and Jacobite nicknamed “Red Jamie”, in the time-travelling drama series Outlander.

Who is Jamie Fraser in Outlander?

Jamie Fraser is the Scottish Highlander, polyglot, and hero popularised both in Diana Gabaldon’s novel series, and the Starz series Outlander. An 18th century warrior and laird-to-be, he marries Claire Randall, a time-travelling 20th century battlefield nurse who accidentally travels back in time.

In the latest and fifth season of Outlander, based on Diana Gabaldon’s The Fiery Cross, Jamie and Claire have settled in North Carolina in pre-Revolutionary America.

They live at Frasers Ridge, alongside Jamie’s now-adult daughter Brianna, who was born in the 20th century and raised by Claire and her first husband, Frank Randall.

Where have I seen Sam Heughan before?

While Jamie Fraser is by far and away Heughan’s best known role, having starred in the show for five seasons and counting, the 40-year-old Scottish actor has also appeared in various other projects. He notably played Sebastian in film action-comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me, alongside Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon.

Other projects he has starred in include The Wild West, River City, Island at War, Party Animals, Midsomer Murders, Rebus, and Any Human Heart.

Heughan was recently voted as RadioTimes.com readers’ pick to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond – he scored almost 30 per cent of the total vote, in a poll that attracted almost 80,000 votes. He actually auditioned to play Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale, but lost out to Craig, and has admitted that playing 007 would be “a dream role“.

